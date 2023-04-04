Brenda Chaora is a Zimbabwean who works for Tanzanian football club Singida Fountain Gate as a strength and conditioning coach. She also works with the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team (Mighty Warriors) in the same capacity.

Background

Brenda Chaora was born in Harare in a family of three. She attended Katsukunya Primary School before enrolling with Nyamuzuwe High School for her secondary education. She obtained a Higher Certificate in Physical Education from Lupane State University. She also obtained a Higher Diploma in Strength and Conditioning from the Barca Innovation Hub in Spain and later obtained another Diploma in Performance Analysis in Football with the Football Science Institute in Spain as well.

Career

Her football industry journey started way back in 2016 when she worked with the NatPharm FC (Men) which was playing in the ZIFA Division 2 League. She then moved a step further by joining Green Fuel FC in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 from 2018-2019 as their strength coach. She got appointed as the Mighty Warriors strength and conditioning coach from 2020 and still holds the position up to now. She briefly worked for TelOne Fc before joining Tanzanian Women's Super League side Simba Queens from 2021-2022 where the team reached the semi finals of the CECAFA CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers[1].