Brenda Chaora
|Brenda Chaora
|Born
|Brenda Chaora
Harare
|Residence
|Tanzania
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Lupane State University
|Alma mater
|Barca Innovation Hub
|Occupation
|Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Years active
|2016 - Current
|Employer
|Singida Fountain Gate
Brenda Chaora is a Zimbabwean who works for Tanzanian football club Singida Fountain Gate as a strength and conditioning coach. She also works with the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team (Mighty Warriors) in the same capacity.
Background
Brenda Chaora was born in Harare in a family of three. She attended Katsukunya Primary School before enrolling with Nyamuzuwe High School for her secondary education. She obtained a Higher Certificate in Physical Education from Lupane State University. She also obtained a Higher Diploma in Strength and Conditioning from the Barca Innovation Hub in Spain and later obtained another Diploma in Performance Analysis in Football with the Football Science Institute in Spain as well.
Career
Football
Her football industry journey started way back in 2016 when she worked with the NatPharm FC (Men) which was playing in the ZIFA Division 2 League. She then moved a step further by joining Green Fuel FC in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 from 2018-2019 as their strength coach. She got appointed as the Mighty Warriors strength and conditioning coach from 2020 and still holds the position up to now. She briefly worked for TelOne Fc before joining Tanzanian Women's Super League side Simba Queens from 2021-2022 where the team reached the semi finals of the CECAFA CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers[1].
She then got appointed as the strength and conditioning coach for Fountain Gate Sports Academy in 2022 a position she holds up to now. Her main duties include the strength and conditioning of players, rehabilitation, massage, recovery and recovery schedule for injured players.
Taekwondo
Brenda has also excelled in the sport of Taekwondo where she won a lot of awards before she traded it for football. She was part of the Airforce of Zimbabwe Taekwondo Academy which she represented in the 2016 and 2017 Korean Ambassador's Taekwondo Championships where she scooped gold during the 2016 edition. Apart from winning gold at the Zimbabwe 2016 Korean Ambassador's Championships, she also bagged silver at the National Taekwondo Championships in Bulawayo in 2017 and bronze at the Tete Championships in Mozambique in April 2017.[2]
Awards
- ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 runners-up with Green Fuel FC
- Diamond Cup runners-up with Green Fuel FC
- 2019 Most Influential Women in Football Sports Queens Awards nominee
- 2023 CAF Schools U15 Champions with Fountain Gate Sports Academy
- Gold medal at the Zimbabwe 2016 Korean Ambassador's Championships (Taekwondo)
- Silver medal at the National Taekwondo Championships in 2017
- Bronze medal at the Tete Championships in Mozambique in 2017 (Taekwondo)
Initiatives
She has introduced a Health and Fitness program for Every Student. This is a Fitness and Health program aimed at fighting obesity and other chronic diseases affecting Secondary and High School students and also aiming at getting every student physically capable.