The Bulawayo Public Library is a group of libraries in Bulawayo consisting of 4 library locations in the city, the main one being the 8th Avenue/Fort Street one. It is registered in terms of the welfare Organizations Act (Chapter 93).

History

According to the library's records, the idea of the library came about in March 1896 as a result of the First Chimurenga war. Many Europeans flocked into the town to seek protection and it was decided there was a need to get to a place "where one could sit in peace and have something to read."[1]

The Old Bulawayo Public Library operated from a rented eight-roomed prefabricated paper house in Main Street on the corner 6th Avenue. The Library was officially opened on 5th September 1996.[2]