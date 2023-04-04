Bulilima
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released. [1]
Bulilima is a constituency of Parliament. It was formed by the ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023. It is in Matabeleland South Province. Before 2023, it was Bulalima/Mangwe or Bulilimamangwe.
Nomination Court 2023
Bulilima Constituency.
Dingimuzi Phuthi, or Dingumuzi Phuthi was elected in 2023 as Member of Parliament for Bulilima, as a Zanu PF member.
References
