Bulilima is a constituency of Parliament. It was formed by the ZEC delimitation exercise in 2023. It is in Matabeleland South Province. Before 2023, it was Bulalima/Mangwe or Bulilimamangwe.

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Matabeleland South have been released.

Dingimuzi Phuthi, or Dingumuzi Phuthi was elected in 2023 as Member of Parliament for Bulilima, as a Zanu PF member.