Category:Elections
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
A History of Zimbabwean Elections
Zimbabwe 2018 Harmonised Elections
Presidential Candidates 2018 election
The Election Resource Centre
Electoral System in Zimbabwe
Elections
2022 March By-election Winners in Zimbabwe
Category:Elections
Election/Political Violence 2023
