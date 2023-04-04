Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Chakari

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West. It is north of Kadoma and west of Chegutu.

See:
Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited.
Dalny Mine Secondary School.
Chakari Primary School, one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%.
Was home of the ZNA Artillery.


Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:

Total 21 182 votes

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback