Chakari
Chakari is a constituency in Mashonaland West. It is north of Kadoma and west of Chegutu.
Falcon Gold Zimbabwe Limited.
Dalny Mine Secondary School.
Chakari Primary School, one of Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020 - 96.67%.
Was home of the ZNA Artillery.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chakari returned to Parliament:
- Aldrin Musiiwa of Zanu PF with 19 540 votes or 92.25 percent,
- Asiyatu Phiri of MDC–T with 1 642 votes or 7.75 percent,
Total 21 182 votes