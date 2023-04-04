Chengetai Murowa
Chengetai Murowa was Mayor of Marondera.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Simbarashe Nyahuye (Cllr, Ward 3) was, on 21 September 2023, elected as Mayor of Marondera. He beat Bonface Tagwirei (Cllr, Ward ) four votes to three. He replaces Chengetai Murowa (Cllr Ward 1) who was recalled by the MDC-T party recently, along with Size Vilela (ward 11), Charles Ngwena (ward 4), Wonder Siriya (ward 6) and Misheck Manyere (ward 5). The new Mayor said he was aware that water was the greatest challenge and it would be his first priority. [1]
Events
Marondera Mayor Chengetai Murowa (Cllr Ward 1) was suspended in August 2020 from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance after his leaked phone call audios revealed that he was working with the Thokozani Khupe led MDC T. Murowa was recorded while chatting with MDC-T Mashonaland East provincial administrator Wellington Makonese. [2]
In December 2021, Marondera Mayor Chengetai Murowa accused Local Government Minister July Moyo of derailing service delivery. Murowa said Minister Moyo used the vast powers bestowed on him by the constitution to fight his council. He said, Everything which is done at Council, the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo) must authorize it. [3]
References
- ↑ Nyahuye new Marondera mayor, The Herald, Published: 22 September 2023, Retrieved: 22 September 2023
- ↑ Mayor suspended over leaked audios, Pressreader, Published: 26 August 2020, Retrieved: 22 September 2023
- ↑ Mayor Chengetai Murowa has accused Local Government Minister July Moyo of derailing service delivery, Peace FM Zimbabwe, Published: 28 December 2021, Retrieved: 22 September 2023