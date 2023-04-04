Chrispen Nyathi
|Chrispen Nyathi
|Born
|Chrispen Nyathi
May 31, 1994
Bulawayo
|Residence
|South Africa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Hillside Primary School
|Alma mater
|Denver Secondary School
|Occupation
|Artist
|Known for
|Acting as Mfundisi on Diep City
Chrispen Nyathi is a South African-based Zimbabwean born actor who is known for his role as Mfundisi in the Mzansi Magic drama, DiepCity.
Background
Chrispen was born on 31 May 1994 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He is also a multilingual and is able to speak IsiZulu, Shona, Ndebele and English. He attended his primary school at Hillside Primary School before enrolling at Denver Secondary School for his high school studies. He was raised by his mother and grandmother who used to work as domestic workers.[1] Life was difficult for and at some point he moved from one place to another changing schools. He moved to stay with his grandmother in Hillside when he was in Grade 4. At least they stayed in Hillside until he completed his primary school. In his first term in high school, his grandmother moved again to stay in the village in Plumtree and attended school at Madlambuzi.
Career
Chrispen developed his interest in acting in 2004 when he was in Grade 5. At school they used to have small acting sessions on stage and he would go on stage for only 10 seconds and from there he knew he loved acting. When he was growing up he was obsessed with movies and he promised that one day he will be on TV and indeed his promise was fulfilled as he is being watched on TV today.
He didn't know he was going to earn a living from acting but the reviews he got from other kids on his acting made him know that this is something he wanted to do. He was motivated mainly by those who cheered him up during his performances. In 2019, he relocated to South Africa where he attended Denver Secondary School and that's where he got more exposure after he was inspired by Behind the Blazer which he featured at Denver as a school project. The project was effective as he bagged acting gigs on series like Bennelanders, AksiSpaza and Accused.[2]
He got the Charleston role on DiepCity after he became part of Mandla N initiative that was aimed at opening opportunities for young and upcoming actors. The auditions for the initiative took place on Mandla N Instagram live videos (Instalive) and so happened that Mandla N is the producer of DiepCity drama. His act and perseverance earned him the role after he impressed the producer. He acts as a Zimbabwean pastor who came to preach the good news to the people in Diepkloof with a vision to run a big church one day.
Awards
- 2022 Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Ambassador Worldwide winner
- Viewer's Choice Award for best actor at the 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards
