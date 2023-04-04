Chrispen Nyathi is a South African-based Zimbabwean born actor who is known for his role as Mfundisi in the Mzansi Magic drama, DiepCity.

Background

Chrispen was born on 31 May 1994 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. He is also a multilingual and is able to speak IsiZulu, Shona, Ndebele and English. He attended his primary school at Hillside Primary School before enrolling at Denver Secondary School for his high school studies. He was raised by his mother and grandmother who used to work as domestic workers.[1] Life was difficult for and at some point he moved from one place to another changing schools. He moved to stay with his grandmother in Hillside when he was in Grade 4. At least they stayed in Hillside until he completed his primary school. In his first term in high school, his grandmother moved again to stay in the village in Plumtree and attended school at Madlambuzi.

Career

Chrispen developed his interest in acting in 2004 when he was in Grade 5. At school they used to have small acting sessions on stage and he would go on stage for only 10 seconds and from there he knew he loved acting. When he was growing up he was obsessed with movies and he promised that one day he will be on TV and indeed his promise was fulfilled as he is being watched on TV today.