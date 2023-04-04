Cynthia Shonga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Zimbabwe women’s senior national football team, the Mighty Warriors, and Harare City Queens Football Club.

Background

Shonga started playing football at the age of 11, and that same year, she joined Faith Drive Football Club as a midfielder before she reverted to being a goalkeeper. During her days at Nyamauru High School, she reportedly spent most of her time with the boys, learning more about football despite her parents' opposition to her desire to play football.[1]

School / Education

She attended Sakubva Primary School in Mutare and Nyamauru High School.