Cynthia Shonga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Zimbabwe women’s senior national football team, the Mighty Warriors, and Harare City Queens Football Club.
Background
Shonga started playing football at the age of 11, and that same year, she joined Faith Drive Football Club as a midfielder before she reverted to being a goalkeeper. During her days at Nyamauru High School, she reportedly spent most of her time with the boys, learning more about football despite her parents' opposition to her desire to play football.[1]
School / Education
She attended Sakubva Primary School in Mutare and Nyamauru High School.
Career
Shonga made her international debut for the Young Mighty Warriors at the Region Five Under-20 Games in Botswana in 2020. She was then signed by Harare City Queens Football Club. However, her progress in the national team was disrupted by the emergence of COVID-19 which resulted in the indefinite suspension of football in 2020. When the pandemic was contained and no longer a global health emergency, Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA. The suspension was only lifted in July 2023, in time for the Mighty Warriors to participate in the 2023 COSAFA Women's Championship which took place from 4 to 15 October 2023 in South Africa. Shonga played the majority of the Mighty Warriors' games at the tournament. She was the only Zimbabwean player who made it into the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship Team of the Tournament.
Awards
Shonga was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament and also won the Player of the Match award in the Mighty Warriors' Group C game against Namibia.[2]
