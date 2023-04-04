Pindula|Search Pindula
Dangamvura–Chikanga

Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

Total 25 662 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

