Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,

Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,

Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,

Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,

3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.

Total 25 662 votes