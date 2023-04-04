Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

David Anthony Chimhini

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

David Anthony Chimhini is a politician from Manicaland Province. In 2013 he ran for Mutasa North for MDC-T, and in 2023 he was a CCC candidate for Senate.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa North returned to Parliament:

  • Luke Masamvu of Zanu PF with 10 151 votes or 54.42 percent,
  • David Anthony Chimhini of MDC–T with 7 954 votes or 42.64 percent,
  • Confidence Tande of MDC–N with 547 votes or 2.94 percent,

Total 18 653 votes

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Manicaland Province have been released. [1]

Senate
CCC DUZ MDC-T Zanu PF
Keresencia Chabuka Portia Toopera Edith Baipai Irene Zindi
David Antony Chimhini Charles Muchineripi Mutama Benevolence Taisekwa-Tandayi Michael Reuben Nyambuya
Jane Chitsamba Maria Chikwara Getrude Moyo Monica Mutsvangwa
Itayi Masaka Barnabas Chingono Shepard Maisiri Tongesayi Shad Chipanga
Mary Kuhudzai Rose Muguza Linety Nyanhanda Josephine Gandiya
Godfrey Svosve Mubatsa Gilbert Gapara Julius Ndhlovu William Mutomba

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback