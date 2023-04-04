David Anthony Chimhini
The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Manicaland Province have been released. [1]
David Anthony Chimhini is a politician from Manicaland Province. In 2013 he ran for Mutasa North for MDC-T, and in 2023 he was a CCC candidate for Senate.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa North returned to Parliament:
- Luke Masamvu of Zanu PF with 10 151 votes or 54.42 percent,
- David Anthony Chimhini of MDC–T with 7 954 votes or 42.64 percent,
- Confidence Tande of MDC–N with 547 votes or 2.94 percent,
Total 18 653 votes
Nomination Court 2023
- ↑ [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023