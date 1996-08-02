Denzel Chimwemwe

Career

In 2017, Chimwemwe helped Herentals gain promotion to the PSL from the Northern Region Soccer League after he had signed a one-year contract with the club. He scored 10 league goals during the course of the season.[2]

In February 2018, he didn’t renew his contract with Herentals but chose to join Harare City who were still in the First Division.

Chimwemwe again left Herentals in January 2023 for the United Kingdom to join his wife who was already working there.[3]

Soon after arriving in the UK, Chimwemwe called Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, informing him that he intended to continue playing football but will start from the lower divisions.

Before joining Herentals, Chimwemwe played for Harare City.