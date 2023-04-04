Service / Career

1981 - first position, Buchwa Mine, Mberengwa.

1984 - joined Rio Tinto Zimbabwe (RTZ) (see RioZim Limited.

1987 - Cluff Resources, helped develop the Ayanfuri Mine in Ghana.

1996 - appointed Managing Director of Cluff Mining (West Africa) Ltd.

2004 - Technical Director of Cluff Gold plc.

2010 - Co-founded Cluff Africa Associates (CAA) where he is the Chief Executive Officer. He is a director of the Business Council for Africa (BCA) and has been a director of a number of AIM listed companies. [1]

He has been particularly active in recent years in Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone. [2]

Events

Lithium in Ghana 2023

In February 2023, Cluff Africa Associates Mining Limited (CAA) will partner with and Livista Energy in setting up a lithium refinery in Ghana. CAA’s CEO is Douglas Chikohora. The Minerals Commission of Ghana said the partnership between CAA Mining, (a UK-incorporated company) and Livista Energy will enhance local value addition in the energy sector. CAA, an established mining explorer, has been granted 18 months of exclusive licences to explore the highly rich lithium deposits in the Southern parts of Ghana.

CAA has already identified eleven pegmatite outcrops and exposures and Douglas Chikohora said CAA Mining will explore for more lithium bearing pegmatite to supply Livista and prove the viability to establish some refining capability in Ghana.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a lithium rush following the discovery of the mineral in some parts of the country. Zimbabwe, produced 1 200 metric tonnes of the mineral in 2021 is the world’s fifth largest producer. [3]





