|Born
|Edson Badarai
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|Free State University
|Organization
|Grain Marketing Board
Edson Badarai is the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer. In 2022, he was acting Acting Public Service Commission secretary.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
Education
- Ph.D. in Business Administration from Free State University (South Africa)
- Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management (Chinhoyi University of Technology)
- Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree in Accounting (NUST).
The main focus of his Ph.D. was Transformational Leadership and Organizational Performance; while at the Master’s Degree level, his research was on Innovation and Corporate Performance.[1]
Career
Badarai was appointed substantive Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer by President Emmerson Mnangagwa effective 15 May 2023.
He took over from Rockie Mutenha, who had just retired after being in charge of the organisation since May 2017.
In October 2022, Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe retired. He was 67 years old and had been in that position for nearly five years.[2] His retirement was confirmed by Badarai, who was the acting PSC secretary.
