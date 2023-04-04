Edson Badarai is the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer. In 2022, he was acting Acting Public Service Commission secretary.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Education

Ph.D. in Business Administration from Free State University (South Africa)

Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management (Chinhoyi University of Technology)

Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree in Accounting (NUST).

The main focus of his Ph.D. was Transformational Leadership and Organizational Performance; while at the Master’s Degree level, his research was on Innovation and Corporate Performance.[1]