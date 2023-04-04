Egypt Dzinemunhenzva

In 2018, Dzinemunhenzva shelved his presidential aspirations after members of his party reportedly deserted him. He then contested the parliamentary seat for Wedza North constituency which was won by David Musabayana (ZANU PF). Dzinemunhenzva, however, said he was planning to contest in the next presidential election.

Events

POLAD

In September 2021, Dzinemunhenzva criticised then MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s decision to stay away from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) saying political disputes can only be solved through dialogue.[2]

Nomination Fees

In August 2022, Dzinemunhenzva, Allan Markham (MDC Alliance MP) and former student activist, Tapiwanashe Chiriga through Shava Law Chambers, petitioned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reduce nomination fees announced through Statutory Instrument 144 of 2022.[3]

The trio gave ZEC 72 hours to reduce the nomination fees failing which they would institute court proceedings.

