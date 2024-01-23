Elizabeth Farawo

When she enrolled at Shingirirayi High School she was happy to find out that girls football was already introduced and she became the captain of the school team from Form 1 to Form 4. When she was in Form 3 she joined and started playing for Auckland Queens Football Club led by Coach Jerry Gumbo. She only played only one game as her parents told her to be concentrate on her academic education as she was in the exam classes stage in preparation for her Ordinary Level exams the following year. After writing her final O' Level Examinations she moved from Mazowe to Harare. The move from Mazowe to Harare opened the gates for her as she started playing social football (Boozers) with boys and also started training with a team in her neighborhood called NewStars F.C coached by Coach Dino in Kuwadzana because she wanted to remain fit. During that time she was searching for a new Club to join in Harare.

In 2021 her school coach from Mazowe introduced her to Maningi Youth Soccer Academy and went went for trials which she made the grade and was signed by the club. In 2022 she made her debut for he club playing in the Northern Region Women's Soccer Division 1 and led the club to promotion into the Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League (now Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League) in 2023. This was a very happy moment for her and the club as this was their dream to play in the topflight league. Her father was also very happy about the achievement tp see her follow in his footsteps and fulfill his dream to see her playing women's premier league football one day.

She dreams of representing Zimbabwe in international football and to also see woman's football flourish in Zimbabwe like in developed countries. Her role models are her father, Zambia's Copper Queens captain and 2024 CAF Women's Footballer of the Year Barbra Banda, Argentine captain and former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Real Madrid defender-cum-midfielder Eduardo Camavinga whom she was nicknamed after as she wears the same hairstyle with the French player.





Gallery