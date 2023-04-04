Pindula|Search Pindula
Emilia Chamunogwa

Emilia Chamunogwa is a politician from Midlands Province.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Midlands
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Angela Tofa Emma Muzondiwa Anastancia Ndhlovu
Lillian Hundivenga Teti Banda Tariro Mtingwende
Angeline Khumalo Muchaneta Mpofu Philina Zhou
Stella Chazuza Lina Muza Tionei Melody Dziva
Vonai Sibanda Emilia Chamunogwa Perseviarence Zhou
Esther Chigwikwi Jesca Bheka Vongai Zengeya

Events

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Midlands Province have been released. [1]

Senate
CCC Zanu PF
Sisasenkosi Ndebele Tsitsi Veronica Muzenda
Sesel Zvidzai Frederick Makamure Shava
Emilia Chamunogwa Maybe Mbohwa
Erasmus Ntonga Daniel Mackenzie Ncube
Jesca Bheka Miriam Makweya
Luckson Shereni Mugara Chenayimoyo Dunstan Francis Nhema

Further Reading

References

  1. [Government Gazette Extraordinary, Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023], Government Gazette Extraordinary Vol. CI, No. 64 30th June, 2023, Published: 30 June 2023, Retrieved: 30 June 2023

