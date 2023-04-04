Emilia Chamunogwa

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Events

Nomination Court 2023

The ZEC list of candidates for the August 2023 elections for Midlands Province have been released. [1]



Further Reading

References