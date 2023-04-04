Emily Jesaya is a Zimbabwean politician and the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture. She is a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union–Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), a political party that has been the ruling party of Zimbabwe since independence in 1980. Jesaya is the founder and president of the Juru Students Association (JSA).[1]

Service/Career

Following the Elections 2023, Jesaya became a Member of Parliament through the women quota system on a Zanu PF party list from Mashonaland East Province. [2]

Ministry

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023, with Kirsty Coventry as minister and Emily Jesaya as deputy to the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture.