Epmarcus Kanhanga

Service / Career

Kanhanga joined the liberation struggle in the 1970s and around 1974, he was appointed to a leadership position in ZANLA, the military wing of ZANU.

After Independence, Kanhanga was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), rising through the ranks until he attained the top rank of Brigadier General.[2]

At one point, he served as a Member of Parliament and also served in the office of a Deputy Minister. He also served as a member of the Board of Governors of ZIMPAPERS.

At the time of his death, Kanhanga was a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee, ZANU PF's highest decision-making organ between Congresses.

Death

Kanhanga died in his sleep in the early hours of the morning of 02 February 2023 at his rural home in Guruve.

He was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on 10 February 2023.[3]