Ethel Precious Tapiwa Chinyerere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Chapungu Queens in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League. She is affectionately known as Haaland in the Zimbabwean women's football circles.

Background and Education

Ethel Chinyerere was born on 12 June 1996 at Mkoba Polyclinic in Gweru to Irene Mukandatsama and the late Rodwell Chinyerere. She is from Guruve in Mashonaland Central Province and was born in a family of five where she is the last born and only girl in the family. She attended Mkoba 4 Primary School before attending three schools for her secondary school education namely Matinunura High School, Chiwundura Secondary School and Rufaro High School in Gutu.

Career

She started playing street football with her brothers at the age of six and continued playing with boys at Mkoba 4 Primary School. She became one of the girls' football pioneers at Mkoba 4 Primary before she proceeded to Matinunura High School. It was at Matinunura High School where she was spotted by Rufaro High School who offered her a life changing scholarship. She played for FC Geo before joining Chapungu in 2013 after she had visited her brother at Manyame Airbase where the club is based having played for Chipembere before. She moved to Herentals Queens in 2017 where she played for one season before she retraced her roots to rejoin Chapungu Queens in 2018. Chinyerere who is a member of the Airforce of Zimbabwe would play with some of the well known players in women's football, the like of veterans Sheila Makoto, Edline Mutumbami and Rudo Neshamba.[1]