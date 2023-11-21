Ethel Chinyerere
|Personal information
|Full name
|Ethel Precious Tapiwa Chinyerere
|Date of birth
|12 June 1996
|Place of birth
|Mkoba Polyclinic, Gweru
|Playing position
|Forward
|Club information
Current team
|Chapungu Queens
|Number
|9
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Chipembere Queens
|National team
|2012
|U20
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
Ethel Precious Tapiwa Chinyerere is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward for Chapungu Queens in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League. She is affectionately known as Haaland in the Zimbabwean women's football circles.
Background and Education
Ethel Chinyerere was born on 12 June 1996 at Mkoba Polyclinic in Gweru to Irene Mukandatsama and the late Rodwell Chinyerere. She is from Guruve in Mashonaland Central Province and was born in a family of five where she is the last born and only girl in the family. She attended Mkoba 4 Primary School before attending three schools for her secondary school education namely Matinunura High School, Chiwundura Secondary School and Rufaro High School in Gutu.
Career
She started playing street football with her brothers at the age of six and continued playing with boys at Mkoba 4 Primary School. She became one of the girls' football pioneers at Mkoba 4 Primary before she proceeded to Matinunura High School. It was at Matinunura High School where she was spotted by Rufaro High School who offered her a life changing scholarship. She played for FC Geo before joining Chapungu in 2013 after she had visited her brother at Manyame Airbase where the club is based having played for Chipembere before. She moved to Herentals Queens in 2017 where she played for one season before she retraced her roots to rejoin Chapungu Queens in 2018. Chinyerere who is a member of the Airforce of Zimbabwe would play with some of the well known players in women's football, the like of veterans Sheila Makoto, Edline Mutumbami and Rudo Neshamba.[1]
Ethel Chinyerere has also played for the Zimbabwe Women's Naional Football Team, the Mighty Warriors in two COSAFA Championships in 2022 and 2024. She was par of the Zimbabwe national U20 Girls side that participated in a regional tournament in Namibia in 2012 helping the team to a silver medal finish. Her wish is to play abroad and her role model is Bay FC, Nigeria Super Falcons and former FC Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala as well as Poland and FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski.
Awards
- COSAFA Player of the Match against Lesotho (2024)
- Heart Cup Player of the Tournament (2024)
- Heart Cup Golden Boot Winner (2024)
- Heart Cup Tournament Winner (2024)
- Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League Golden Boot Winner (2022)
Gallery