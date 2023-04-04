Garainashe Changunda was appointed substantive CEO of POSB with effect from 1 February 2023.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: Bachelor of Commerce honours degree in accounting and Bachelor of Accounting Science honours degree.

Master of Business Administration degree.

Post-graduate diploma in auditing.

Member in good standing of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.