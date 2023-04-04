George Murambatsvina

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Blocking CCC Mourners in Nyatsime

Murambatsvina is believed to have been among ZANU PF officials who barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters from mourning their slain colleague Moreblessing Ali at her home in Nyatsime. Together with another ZANU PF official, Masimbi Masimbi , Murambatsvina declared the area a no-go-area for opposition supporters thereby triggering clashes between ZANU PF and CCC supporters.