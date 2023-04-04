Godwin Madzima was a Zimbabwean pioneer tennis player/coach who dedicated the rest of his career as a juniors coach. He died on Saturday 15 July 2023 in the USA at the age of 54.

Background

Madzima learnt at Oriel Boys High before moving to the US where he played college tennis for Cowley College. He then ventured into coaching junior players and was a director at an Academy in Florida. He was among the first black tennis players who emerged from the high-density suburb of Mufakose to secure a scholarship and study in the US in 1986.

Career

Madzima was the backbone of the Mufakose Tennis Coaching Agency, established by the veteran administrator and honorary life vice president of Tennis Zimbabwe Albert Nhamoyebonde just after Independence to help spread tennis in the high-density suburbs.