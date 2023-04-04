Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Godwin Madzima

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Godwin Madzima
Godwin Madzima.jpg
BornGodwin Madzima
Harare
Died2023
United StatesofAmerica
Cause of deathCardiac Arrest
ResidenceUSA
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationOriel Boys High
Alma materCowley College
OccupationSports Personality
Years active1986 - 2023
Known forBeing the pioneer tennis player/coach
RelativesEllen, Sithembeni Chada

Godwin Madzima was a Zimbabwean pioneer tennis player/coach who dedicated the rest of his career as a juniors coach. He died on Saturday 15 July 2023 in the USA at the age of 54.

Background

Madzima learnt at Oriel Boys High before moving to the US where he played college tennis for Cowley College. He then ventured into coaching junior players and was a director at an Academy in Florida. He was among the first black tennis players who emerged from the high-density suburb of Mufakose to secure a scholarship and study in the US in 1986.

Career

Madzima was the backbone of the Mufakose Tennis Coaching Agency, established by the veteran administrator and honorary life vice president of Tennis Zimbabwe Albert Nhamoyebonde just after Independence to help spread tennis in the high-density suburbs.

Madzima moved to the US where he played college tennis for Cowley College and later ventured into coaching junior players and was a director at an Academy in Florida. In January 2023, he was inducted into Cowley College Men's Tennis Hall of Fame as he was part of the team which was recognised for outstanding contributions to Cowley College sporting activities in 1991.[1] Unfortunately, Madzima never got to celebrate his award as it arrived late at his home.

Death

Madzima died on Saturday 15 July 2023 in Florida, United States after he suffered cardiac arrest.


References

  1. Grace Chingoma, [1], The Herald, Published: 18 July, 2023, Accessed: 18 July, 2023

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback