Godwin Madzima
|Born
Harare
|Died
|2023
United StatesofAmerica
|Cause of death
|Cardiac Arrest
|Residence
|USA
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Oriel Boys High
|Alma mater
|Cowley College
|Occupation
|Sports Personality
|Years active
|1986 - 2023
|Known for
|Being the pioneer tennis player/coach
|Relatives
|Ellen, Sithembeni Chada
Godwin Madzima was a Zimbabwean pioneer tennis player/coach who dedicated the rest of his career as a juniors coach. He died on Saturday 15 July 2023 in the USA at the age of 54.
Background
Madzima learnt at Oriel Boys High before moving to the US where he played college tennis for Cowley College. He then ventured into coaching junior players and was a director at an Academy in Florida. He was among the first black tennis players who emerged from the high-density suburb of Mufakose to secure a scholarship and study in the US in 1986.
Career
Madzima was the backbone of the Mufakose Tennis Coaching Agency, established by the veteran administrator and honorary life vice president of Tennis Zimbabwe Albert Nhamoyebonde just after Independence to help spread tennis in the high-density suburbs.
Madzima moved to the US where he played college tennis for Cowley College and later ventured into coaching junior players and was a director at an Academy in Florida. In January 2023, he was inducted into Cowley College Men's Tennis Hall of Fame as he was part of the team which was recognised for outstanding contributions to Cowley College sporting activities in 1991.[1] Unfortunately, Madzima never got to celebrate his award as it arrived late at his home.
Death
Madzima died on Saturday 15 July 2023 in Florida, United States after he suffered cardiac arrest.