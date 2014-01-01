The late Retired Lieutenant Colonel Harold Mtandwa Chirenda was a liberation war icon whose nom-de-geurre was Elliot Masengo. He was recruited into the ZAPU Military Wing Special Affairs in December 1964 in Ndola, Zambia.

Background and Education

The late Harold Mtandwa Chirenda was born on 1 August 1944 in Mbare, Salisbury (now Harare). Chirenda attended Shingirayi Government School in Mbare between 1950 and 1956 where he did Standards 1 to 6. During the years 1957 to 1962, he enrolled at Fletcher High School and completed Ordinary Level attaining a Cambridge University Certificate. He later obtained a certificate in Business Management at Elangeni Training Centre in Bulawayo.

Death: 1 August 2014 at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Service/Career

The late Harold Chirenda became politically active in 1964 and subsequently crossed the border to join the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) after he was outraged by racially inspired inequalities. He was recruited into the ZAPU Military Wing Special Affairs in December 1964 in Ndola, Zambia. He was part of the first group of 19 cadres who were sent to Kasr El Boughari in Algeria for basic military training. He was selected to enrol for an Officer Cadet Course in 1965 at Cherchel Military Academy graduating in 1966 and later trained as a Commando.