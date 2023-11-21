Pindula|Search Pindula
Henry Machiri

Mr
Henry Machiri
Henry Machiri Registrar General.jpg
BornHenry Machiri
Zimbabwe
OccupationRegistrar General
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationCivil Registry
Known forRegistrar General

Henry Machiri is a Zimbabwean and the substantive Registrar-General in the Civil Registry Department. He was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2022. Machiri had been the Deputy Registrar General before he was appointed acting Registrar General in 2020. His appointment as acting Registrar General came after the then Registrar General, Clemence Masango, was suspended on criminal abuse of office as a public officer allegations.


Background

Mr Machiri has been with the Civil Registry Department for more than 2 decades.

Education

Career

References

