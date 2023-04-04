Pindula|Search Pindula
Honde Valley Self Catering Lodge

Honde Valley Self Catering Lodge, in Nyanga District is a self catering holiday home with attention to detail and exquisite finishes.

Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)

Address / booking: The Nyanga Holiday Homes, 2672, Nyangani Park Extension, Nyanga, Manicaland
Telephone: 0719 282516
Email: bookings@nyangaholidayhome.com
Web: https://www.nyangaholidayhome.com/blog/post/honde-valley-self-catering-lodge/
Facility

  • Capacity: 6 People
  • 3 bedrooms ( 1 double, 2 twin rooms)
  • hot water
  • fully equipped kitchen
  • no wifi
  • parking space
  • indoor fireplace
  • towels
  • cooking utensils
  • TV
  • Main Bedroom has ensuite
  • network is partially available

Activities

Area attractions

The area is a tourist area, with many luxury hotels like Troutbeck Inn, and wonders like the Mutarasi Falls, World's View, Pungwe Falls and the Nyanga Mountain and many archaeological sites. It is a major fruit growing area.

