Honde Valley Self Catering Lodge
Honde Valley Self Catering Lodge, in Nyanga District is a self catering holiday home with attention to detail and exquisite finishes.
See Low End Guide.
See Distances in Zimbabwe
Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)
Address/ physical:
Address / booking: The Nyanga Holiday Homes, 2672, Nyangani Park Extension, Nyanga, Manicaland
Telephone: 0719 282516
Email: bookings@nyangaholidayhome.com
Web: https://www.nyangaholidayhome.com/blog/post/honde-valley-self-catering-lodge/
Skype / Other:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Facility
- Capacity: 6 People
- 3 bedrooms ( 1 double, 2 twin rooms)
- hot water
- fully equipped kitchen
- no wifi
- parking space
- indoor fireplace
- towels
- cooking utensils
- TV
- Main Bedroom has ensuite
- network is partially available
Activities
Area attractions
The area is a tourist area, with many luxury hotels like Troutbeck Inn, and wonders like the Mutarasi Falls, World's View, Pungwe Falls and the Nyanga Mountain and many archaeological sites. It is a major fruit growing area.