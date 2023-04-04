Inn on the Vumba
Feedback
Address/ physical: Fernhill Drive, Off Bvumba road, Mutare, Mutare district, Manica Province.
Inn on the Vumba, south of Mutare getting in to the Vumba Mountains/Bvumba Mountains, is a well known weekend retreat.
Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)
Address/ physical: Fernhill Drive, Off Bvumba road, Mutare, Mutare district, Manica Province.
Address / booking:
Telephone: 08688 007667, 0772 204157.
Email: innonthevumba@gmail.com:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/InnOnTheVumbaIOTV/ [1]
Skype / Other: innonthevumba.in
Special 8-9 September 2023 - $61
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Description: Proceed out of Mutare following signs to the Vumba Mountains.
Facility
Activities
Walking, hill climbing, botanical gardens.
Area attractions
- Vumba Mountains
- Manchester Gardens / Vumba botanical gardens - a landscaped garden with the Reserve arranged about a series of artificially created streams and dams.
- Bunga Forest Botanical Reserve
- Elim Mission Memorial - a plaque at the beginning of the Eagle School Road - to the memory of the innocent victims of the Elim Mission Massacre 1978.
- Chinziwa Scout Park
- Cloudlands
- Cripps Family Burial Plot
Other accommodation
- Leopard Rock Hotel, Golf Course and Casino
- The Refuge or Castle - now a guest house originally the mangers house for Leopard Rock Hotel
- White Horse Inn - at the end of the tar on White Horse Inn Road