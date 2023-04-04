Pindula|Search Pindula
Inn on the Vumba, south of Mutare getting in to the Vumba Mountains/Bvumba Mountains, is a well known weekend retreat.

garden

Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)

Address/ physical: Fernhill Drive, Off Bvumba road, Mutare, Mutare district, Manica Province.
Address / booking:
Telephone: 08688 007667, 0772 204157.
Email: innonthevumba@gmail.com:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/InnOnTheVumbaIOTV/ [1]
Skype / Other: innonthevumba.in

Special 8-9 September 2023 - $61

Description: Proceed out of Mutare following signs to the Vumba Mountains.

Vumba Map

Facility

Activities

Walking, hill climbing, botanical gardens.

Area attractions

  • Vumba Mountains
  • Manchester Gardens / Vumba botanical gardens - a landscaped garden with the Reserve arranged about a series of artificially created streams and dams.
  • Bunga Forest Botanical Reserve
  • Elim Mission Memorial - a plaque at the beginning of the Eagle School Road - to the memory of the innocent victims of the Elim Mission Massacre 1978.
  • Chinziwa Scout Park
  • Cloudlands
  • Cripps Family Burial Plot

Other accommodation

  • Leopard Rock Hotel, Golf Course and Casino
  • The Refuge or Castle - now a guest house originally the mangers house for Leopard Rock Hotel
  • White Horse Inn - at the end of the tar on White Horse Inn Road

