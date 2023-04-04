Invasive Alien Species
See Biodiversity in Zimbabwe.
Address: 685/6 Lorraine/Faber Drive, Bluff Hill Industrial area, Harare.
Invasive Alien Species (IAS) are plants, animals pathogens and other organisms that are non-native to the ecosystem, which may cause economic or environmental harm or adversely affect human health.
Origins
Most cases of IAS spread are unintentional.
Major IAS in Zimbabwe
- Eichorma crassipes (Water hyacinth)
- Lantana camara (Cherry pie)
- Salvinia malesta (Kariba weed)
- Wattle trees
- Acacia nilotica and Dichostrychus cinera (acacia species which invade degraded areas)
- Cactus rosea and Jointed cactus.
Legislation
- Control of Goods Act - Cap 14:05
- environmental Management Act - Cap 20:27, Sec 116
- Forest Act - Cap 19:05, Sec 62 and 63
- Parks and Wildlife Act
To Control IAS
- Before importing any pant or animal, an application to be lodged with Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.
- Property Owners or their representatives are expected to clear or have cleared any IAS on their land. This includes farmers, traditional leaders, local authorities or law enforcement agents.
- Cut and bury the weeds in situ, e.g. Opuntia fulgida, cut and buried on the spot to prevent spread.
- Prevent streambank cultivation to avoid fertilisers being washed into water bodies.
- Report existence of IAS to local authorities, forestry commission, or EMA.
- Do not move any aquatic plants or animals (including fish) from one body of water to another - without written authorization form the relevant authorities.
Environment Management Authority (EMA)
Telephone: +263 779 565707. Toll free - 08080028.
Email: eep@ema.co.zw, registry@ema.co.zw.
Pathogens = agents that cause disease. [1]
References
- ↑ [Invasive Alien Species Control, Environment Management Agency, Printed pamphlet], Environment Management Agency, Published: no date given, Retrieved: 13 June 2023