Jerita Mutingwende
|Born
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Chitungwiza Municipality
Jerita Mutingwende is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party. She is the Deputy Mayoress of Chitungwiza Town and Councillor for Ward 12.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
Schools/Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
2023 elections
In the 23-24 August 2023 elections, Mutingwende was re-elected Councillor for Chitungwiza Ward 12 on a CCC ticket.
Elected Deputy Mayor, Sept 2023
On 18 September 2023, Lovemore Maiko (Cllr, Ward 7) was re-elected a Mayor of Chitungwiza. Jerita Mutingwende (Cllr Ward 12), was elected as Deputy. Both CCC. He received 31 votes. Leah Chidamba of Zanu PF, received 2 votes. The election was overseen by Tafadwa Muguti, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.
Maiko was elected Mayor in 2018, but in March 2022 was recalled by the MDC-T, one of dozens of councillors and legislators who were recalled. In Chitungwiza, there are a total of 33 Councillors, 25 were elected as Ward councillors, 8 were elected through proportional representation.