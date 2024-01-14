John Chamunorwa Mukombe was the father of Zimbabwean musician Mukudzeyi Mukombe, better known as Jah Prayzah.

Mukombe was born on 08/01/1935 and died on 14/01/2024. He had five children: Joe, Chamu (who passed away in 2005), Simba, Lydia and Mukudzeyi, with his wife Shirley Savanhu.

He was a retired teacher and headmaster at the time of his death. Mukombe was buried on 16 January 2024 in Uzumba, Mashonaland East Province. The funeral was attended by top celebs, politicians and business people.