Joni Musabayana
Tertiary: Master of Business Administration.
Doctorate in Business Leadership.
Diplomas in training management and computer programming.
Service / Career
He worked for the Zimbabwe Ministry of Higher Education.
Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe.
1992 to 2009, Chief Technical Adviser, Harare.
Global Programme Manager, ILO Headquarters, Geneva Switzerland.
Technical Specialist on Enterprise Development in the ILO Sub Regional Office for East Africa in Addis Ababa.
Jan 2009 to October 2023, Deputy Director ILO Pretoria
ILO Pretoria Decent Work Team, leading technical support for 18 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. He was also director for the country office politically and administratively covering Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa.
In October 2023, Joni Musabayana, a Zimbabwean national, was appointed as the director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean. He and his office were to provide strategic direction to advance the ILO’s technical guidance and co-operation through Decent Work Country Programmes and other activities supported though the wider United Nations system serving in the region. The office is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. [1]
References
- ↑ Zimbabwean to head Caribbean ILO office, Royal Gazette, Published: 15 October 2023, Retrieved: 15 October 2023