Joshua Nyakudya is an England-based footballer with a Zimbabwean heritage. He plays for the academy team of Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Personal Details

Joshua is the son of television presenter and award-winning gospel musician Carole Nyakudya – an entrepreneur and philanthropist and Nathan based in England’s second-largest city, Birmingham.

Education

