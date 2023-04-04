Kudzai Shava was sworn in as a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2022. [1]

Shava took the oath of office alongside five other new ZEC commissioners namely Catherine Mpofu, Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga, Shepherd Manhivi and Rosewita Marutare.

Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.