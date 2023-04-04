Lee Ndlovu
Feedback
|Lindokuhle Ndlovu
|Born
|Lindokuhle Ndlovu
December 8, 1994
Bulawayo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Organization
|Boreham Wood Football Club
Lindokuhle Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Boreham Wood Football Club in the National League which is England’s fifth-tier league.[1]
Background
Ndlovu was born on 08 December 1994 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, before moving to England at a young age.[2]
Career
The centre-forward started his career with Holbeach United in England’s tenth tier before joining Grantham Town in the NPL.
Ndlovu later moved to Ilkeston and then Brackley before joining Boreham Wood in the fifth tier on a one-year deal.
Events
Ndlovu finished the 2022/23 season as Boreham’s top scorer with fifteen goals across all competitions.
On 09 June 2023, Ndlovu pledged to play for the Zimbabwe national team, saying: "Looking forward to putting on the homeland shirt #TheWariors".[3]
Further Reading
- ↑ England-based forward confirms decision to represent Zimbabwe in international football, Soccer24, Published: 10 June 2023. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ Lee Ndlovu, transfermarkt, Published: No Date was Given. Retrieved: 11 June 2023
- ↑ L.A, Twitter, Published: 09 June 2023. Retrieved: 11 June 2023