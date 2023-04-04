Lee Ndlovu

Lindokuhle Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Boreham Wood Football Club in the National League which is England’s fifth-tier league.[1]

Background

Ndlovu was born on 08 December 1994 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, before moving to England at a young age.[2]

Career

The centre-forward started his career with Holbeach United in England’s tenth tier before joining Grantham Town in the NPL.