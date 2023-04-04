Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

Levi Mayihlome

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Levi Mayihlome (retired Brigadier General) was elected to Parliament]] for Umzingwane in the 23-24 August 2023 elections.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Following the 23-24 August 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on 11 September 2023. The newly named [[Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs|Ministry of Defence, Security and War Veterans is headed by Oppah Kashiri with deputy Brig General Rtd Levy Mayihlome.

Events

Further Reading

References

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback