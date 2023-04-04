In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Samuel Sipepa Nkomo of MDC–T with 5 579 votes or 63.33 percent,

Christopher Dube of Zanu PF with 1 848 votes or 20.98 percent,

Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube of MDC–N with 1 113 votes or 12.63 percent,

4 others with 270 votes or 3.06 percent.

Total 8 810 votes

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]

Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency