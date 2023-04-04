Pindula|Search Pindula
Lobengula

Lobengula is both a suburb/constituency of Bulawayo, and King Lobengula.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 10,576 voters, or 24.62 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Lobengula returned to Parliament:

Total 8 810 votes

ZEC has released results from the 21 June 2023 nomination court for Bulawayo. [1]
Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency

References

