Lucien Chihovo
|Lucien Chihovo
|Born
|Lucien Chihovo
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean / British
Lucien Chihovo is an English footballer born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother.[1]
He plays for English National League side Notts County. The club has two other Zimbabwean footballers on its books namely Adam Chicksen and Luther Munakandafa.
Career
Chihovo is a former Sheffield United academy player. He is being transitioned from the midfield to a forward-thinking wing-back at Notts County.
He made his first team debut for Notts County in a 2-0 win over Alfreton during preseason training.
Chihovo then made a first-team start in a 2-3 win against Cambridge united on 16 July 2022.
Further Reading
