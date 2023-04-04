Marriages Act Factsheet:01

Marriages Act in Zimbabwe

Marriages Act Chapter 5.15 is the new law regulating all marriages in Zimbabwe. It was made into law on the 27th of May 2022.

Background

To consolidate the laws relating to marriages; to provide for the recognition and registration of customary law unions; to provide for the recognition of civil partnerships; to amend the Child Abduction Act [Chapter 5:05], the Children’s Act [Chapter 5:06], the Guardianship of Minors Act [Chapter 5:08], the Maintenance Act [Chapter 5:09], the Matrimonial Causes Act [Chapter 5:13], the General Law Amendment Act [Chapter 8:07], and the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23]; to repeal the Customary Marriages Act [Chapter 5:07] and the Marriage Act [Chapter 5:11]; and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.[1]

Age of Marriage

The minimum age of marriage is 18 years for both girls and boys. It is a crime to marry off a child, and anyone involved in that will be prosecuted. It is a substantial crime if the parents or guardians are involved.[2]

Consent

There must be free and full consent of anyone wanting to get married

Types of Marriages

A civil marriage is a monogamous marriage between a man and a woman

is a monogamous marriage between a man and a woman A registered customary marriage is potentially polygamous and done according to customary rites

is potentially polygamous and done according to customary rites A qualified marriage is a union contrACTed according to religious rites which is not registrable as civil or customary marriage and is potentially polygamous

A registered customary law marriage may be converted to a civil marriage