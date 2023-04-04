Matildah Tekeshe
Matildah Makandiona Tekeshe is a Zimbabwean-born Gospel artiste based in the United Kingdom.
Personal Details
Matildah was born in a family of six in Mutare, Zimbabwe. She is married to Pfungwa Tekeshe and they are blessed with three daughters.[1]
She is a member of ZAOGA FIF Ministries International, Bedford Assembly, United Kingdom.
Education
She did her secondary education at Highfield High 2 School in Highfield, Harare.
Career
Matildah says she was born again at the age of 13 and became a very active member of the Scripture Union group during her school days at Highfield High 2, leading the group and sang during school assemblies.
She recorded her first album, "Kugona KwaMwari" in 2012, her second album, "Mukana Uripo" in 2015 and her third album, "The Kingdom of God" in 2018, and her fourth album "Jehovah Yahweh".
Events
Matildah has shared the stage with the popular South Africa-based Gospel Artist Mkhululi Bhebhe. She featured at Sharon Manatsa's concert where she shared the stage with Obert Mazivisa and Jane Doka.
Albums
- Kugona KwaMwari (2012)
- Mukana Uripo (2015)
- The Kingdom of God (2018)
- Jehovah Yahweh
Further Reading
