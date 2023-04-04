Pindula|Search Pindula
Mbizo

Mbizo is a constituency of parliament in Midlands Province, near Kwekwe.


Government

In the 2018 Harmonised Elections, Mbizo returned to parliament Settlement Chikwinya of the MDC. He was recalled by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on 17 March 2021.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mbizo returned to Parliament:

