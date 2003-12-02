Michael Ndiweni
|Michael Ndiweni
|Born
|Michael Ndiweni
December 2, 2003
|Residence
|United Kingdom
|Nationality
|English
|Organization
|Newcastle United Football Club
|Known for
|English footballer eligible to play for Zimbabwe
Michael Ndiweni is an English footballer with Zimbabwean heritage. He signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Newcastle United in July 2022. Ndiweni plays as a centre-forward.
Background
Michael Ndiweni was born in Throckley, England. [1]
Career
Ndiweni joined Newcastle United's youth set-up in 2016 from Newcastle City Juniors.
He was offered a new contract by the club in June 2022 following an impressive campaign with the Newcastle United Academy.
Ndiweni scored 14 times in 19 matches at the under-18 level during the 2021/22 season. He scored three goals during the young Magpies’ FA Youth Cup campaign.
In March 2022, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe invited Ndiweni to train with the senior team. [2]
Speaking after signing his first professional contract, which he penned in the presence of his family, Ndiweni said:
It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and my friends because it’s something I’ve been working for ever since I arrived at the club.
That was the number one goal – to live my dream of becoming a professional footballer for my boyhood club.
My friends and family support Newcastle, so it’s a good feeling saying you are a professional footballer at the club all your friends and people in the area support.
