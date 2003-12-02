Michael Ndiweni

He was offered a new contract by the club in June 2022 following an impressive campaign with the Newcastle United Academy.

Ndiweni scored 14 times in 19 matches at the under-18 level during the 2021/22 season. He scored three goals during the young Magpies’ FA Youth Cup campaign.

In March 2022, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe invited Ndiweni to train with the senior team. [2]

Speaking after signing his first professional contract, which he penned in the presence of his family, Ndiweni said:

It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and my friends because it’s something I’ve been working for ever since I arrived at the club. That was the number one goal – to live my dream of becoming a professional footballer for my boyhood club. My friends and family support Newcastle, so it’s a good feeling saying you are a professional footballer at the club all your friends and people in the area support.