Molly Ngwarati is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and also a qualified Zimbabwe Football Association class four referee in Zimbabwe.

Background and Education

Molly Ngwarati was born on the 16th of August 1990 in Marange, Manicaland Province. She is the last born in a family of eight children She is married to Maxwell Mafuta and the couple has two children together. She started her primary school level at Bwizi Primary School in 1996 in Marange area, Mutare before proceeding to Gomorefu High School for her O' and A' Level studies.

Career

After finishing her high school studies she applied to train as a police officer with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and started her training at Morris Depot in 2013. After graduating she was posted at Morris Depot Musketry as an instructor. She is currently based at ZRP Chitungwiza. Besides training as a police officer, she is also a trained class four referee with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and officiates Division Two and Division Three matches in Mashonaland East Province.