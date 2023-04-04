New Page
Other ways to start a new article
- Use the Search box: Just go to any page, locate the search box and enter the name of this new article. We do this to ensure that it's not been written about already. If nothing has been written about it on Pindula, you will get a message that says this and you will be invited to create the article. Go ahead and start the article.
- Use the website address - You can use the Pindula's address for creating a new page. The address to an article on Pindula looks like: https://www.pindula.co.zw/ARTICLE_NAME. If you replace ARTICLE_NAME the name of the page you wish to create, you will be taken to a blank page which indicates that no article of that name exists yet.
- Use the red links - If you (or anyone else) create a link to an article that doesn't exist yet on Pindula, the link will be colored red, like this. Clicking the red link will take you to the new article page. Simply type your text, click save and the new page will be created. Once the page has been created, the link will change red to blue.