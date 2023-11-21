Nobukhosi Ncube
|Personal information
|Full name
|Nobukhosi Palmah Ncube
|Date of birth
|17 February 1993
|Place of birth
|Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo
|Playing position
|Defender
|Club information
Current team
|Chapungu Queens
|Number
|22
|Youth career
|Years
|Team
|2005-2017
|New Orleans
|2018-2022
|Correctional Queens
|2023-
|Chapungu Queens
|National team
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|2012
|Zimbabwe U20 Girls
|2011-
|Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors
|† Appearances (Goals).
Nobukhosi Palmah Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays a a defender (right back or center back) for the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League side Chapungu Queens and the current captain of the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team, the Mighty Warriors.
Background and Education
Nobukhosi was born on 17 February 1993 to Zandile Ncube at Mpilo Central Hospital in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo. She is originally from Zanqaweni Village in Sigola, on the outskirts of Bulawayo. She is the first born in a family of five children. She attended Sigola Primary School before enrolling at Sihlengeni High School for her Form One up to Form Three and later Inyanda High School in Bulawayo for her Form Four.
Career
She started playing football at Sigola Primary School in 2004 and then joined New Orleans whom she played for from 2005 to 2017. She was discovered by New Orleans Football Club as a 11-year-old midfielder during a tournament while turning out for Sigola Primary school in 2004. She started off playing as a midfielder, Alonso, as Ncube was christened by her teammates, was later moved to defence as New Orleans struggled with player exodus and she showed she is a utility footballer excelling in hat position. She got the nickname Alonso after she commanded the midfield well and scoring 30-40m drives so her teammates loved it and compared her to former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.[1]
She has been a Mighty Warriors having played for them from 2016 and appeared in all COSAFA Women's Championships since 2017 up to the recently held in 2024 where she was the captain of the team playing in both matches against Mozambique and Lesotho after she deputised Rudo Neshamba during the 2023 edition.[2] She made her debut national women's football team in 2011 in a Unity Cup match and also featured in the 2018 and 2021 WAFCON qualifiers as well as the 2019 Olympics qualifiers. She was named as a reserve player for the Mighty Warriors team that was going to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil and also played in the WAFCON in 2016 which was hosted by Cameroon. She then signed for Correctional Queens from 2018 to 2022 before leaving them in 2023 for her current team Chapungu Queens.
Ambitions
Her ambition is to help others through sport as seen by the Soccer Tournament she organised in the Sigola Village in Gwanda at the end of 2024. She also eyes more national team caps as well as winning trophies both with the national team and club. She also hopes to open a football academy for girls in the future and her role model is current Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda popularly known as Kwinji 15 among football fans. It's her dream to sign for a professional club outside Zimbabwe to cap her memorable career.
Awards
- 2024 Heart Women's Cup Tournament with Chapungu Queens
- 2024 Hollywoodbets COSAFA Women's Championship Group Stage Best 11
