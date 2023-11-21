Nobukhosi Ncube

Nobukhosi Palmah Ncube is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays a a defender (right back or center back) for the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League side Chapungu Queens and the current captain of the Zimbabwe Women's National Football Team, the Mighty Warriors.

Background and Education

Nobukhosi was born on 17 February 1993 to Zandile Ncube at Mpilo Central Hospital in Zimbabwe's second largest city, Bulawayo. She is originally from Zanqaweni Village in Sigola, on the outskirts of Bulawayo. She is the first born in a family of five children. She attended Sigola Primary School before enrolling at Sihlengeni High School for her Form One up to Form Three and later Inyanda High School in Bulawayo for her Form Four.

Career

She started playing football at Sigola Primary School in 2004 and then joined New Orleans whom she played for from 2005 to 2017. She was discovered by New Orleans Football Club as a 11-year-old midfielder during a tournament while turning out for Sigola Primary school in 2004. She started off playing as a midfielder, Alonso, as Ncube was christened by her teammates, was later moved to defence as New Orleans struggled with player exodus and she showed she is a utility footballer excelling in hat position. She got the nickname Alonso after she commanded the midfield well and scoring 30-40m drives so her teammates loved it and compared her to former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.[1]