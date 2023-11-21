Nokukhanya Ndlovu

Nokukhanya Mercy Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central defender for FC Platinum Royals in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as the Zimbabwe National Women's Football Team, the Mighty Warriors.

Background and Education

She was born to Thandabantu and Mavis Ndlovu on 7 January 2003 at Phelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo. She is the last born in a family of five. She did her primary education at Gampu Primary School before enrolling at Mpopoma High School for her secondary education.

Career

She started playing football at the age of 13 where she used to play street football with boys in her neighborhood. She played for Borrow Jets and Chipembere Queens before she signed for the Zvishavane based FC Platinum Royals in 2024 after she was scouted playing for Chipembere Queens. She played for the Zimbabwe National U17 Girls team in 2019 and 2020[1] before breaking into the senior women's national football team in 2023 for the COSAFA Women's Championship in South Africa.[2] She plays as a central defender and hopes to change her life and that of others through football. Her role model is South Africa's Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane.