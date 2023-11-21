Pindula|Search Pindula

Nokukhanya Ndlovu

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Nokukhanya Ndlovu
Noku Ndlovu (2).jpg
Personal information
Full nameNokukhanya Mercy Ndlovu
Date of birth(2003-01-07)7 January 2003
Place of birthPhelandaba Clinic, Bulawayo
Playing positionDefender
Club information
Current team
FC Platinum Royals
Number4
Senior career*
YearsTeamApps(Gls)
Borrow Jets
Chipembere Queens
National team
2019-2020Zimbabwe U17 Girls
2023-Zimbabwe Mighty Warriors
* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).

Nokukhanya Mercy Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a central defender for FC Platinum Royals in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League as well as the Zimbabwe National Women's Football Team, the Mighty Warriors.

Background and Education

She was born to Thandabantu and Mavis Ndlovu on 7 January 2003 at Phelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo. She is the last born in a family of five. She did her primary education at Gampu Primary School before enrolling at Mpopoma High School for her secondary education.

Career

She started playing football at the age of 13 where she used to play street football with boys in her neighborhood. She played for Borrow Jets and Chipembere Queens before she signed for the Zvishavane based FC Platinum Royals in 2024 after she was scouted playing for Chipembere Queens. She played for the Zimbabwe National U17 Girls team in 2019 and 2020[1] before breaking into the senior women's national football team in 2023 for the COSAFA Women's Championship in South Africa.[2] She plays as a central defender and hopes to change her life and that of others through football. Her role model is South Africa's Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bambanani Mbane.

Gallery

  • Noku against Bosso.jpg
  • Noku during a match.jpg
  • Noku in action.jpg
  • Noku in training.jpg
  • Noku.jpg
  • Nokukhanya in action.jpg
  • Nokukhanya in tint.jpg
  • Nokukhanya Ndlovu.jpg
  • Ndlovu Nokukhanya.jpg
  • Noku Ndlovu (2).jpg


References

  1. Grace Chingoma, [1], The Chronicle, Published: 10 January, 2020, Accessed: 28 January, 2025
  2. Tadious Manyepo, [2], The Herald, Published: 3 October, 2023, Accessed: 28 January, 2025

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback