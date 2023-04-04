Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe

She is an expert in the development of Company Policies, Reporting Structures, and Employee Contracts. In addition, she plays a responsibility role in determining an organisation's responsibilities and risks, offering guidance on sound corporate governance, running and assessing training programs, and setting up performance reviews for all Standard Business Units.

After becoming a Corporate Legal Counsel, she worked for a business that specialized in the import and export of Agricultural commodities. Her current practice focuses on corporate law, property law, conveyancing, legal consulting, general conflict resolution, and business development.

ZIFA Normalisation Committee

Nyasha was appointed to be part of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee after Zimbabwe's suspension by FIFA was lifted on 10 July 2023. The normalisation committee is set to act as an electoral committee to oversee ZIFA elections and also to work towards ensuring that ZIFA complies with FIFA Regulatory requirements. Nyasha comes with legal expertise to setup Human Resources policies, checking on the need for the amendment of ZIFA, SRC statutes and collaboration agreement between ZIFA and SRC/Ministry of Sport to define responsibilities and objectives of each party, including (but not exclusively) on the topic of sexual harassment.[1]





