History

Nyatsime College was the country's first technical college specifically for black (African) students. It opened in 1962, in what was then Southern Rhodesia. It was the progeny of Stanlake J. W. T. Samkange. At the time no such school for black (African) students existed, and Samkange had started fundraising for the school in 1951 already. (West, Michael Oliver (2002). The Rise of an African Middle Class: Colonial Zimbabwe, 1898-1965. Indiana University Press).

The school, designed to be run by African administrators and faculty for African students, was modelled on Tuskegee University in Alabama, USA; the opening dedication was attended by Luther H. Foster Jr., then Tuskegee's president. [1]

Further Reading

In November 2019, police investigated reports of sexual abuse cases filed by the students against the college staff. ("Zimbabwe: Police Probe Nyatsime College". allAfrica.com. Published 28 November 2019. Retrieved 21 April 2021, "Nyatsime College female students turned into sex slaves? Leaked report". ZIM NEWS | Zimbabwe Latest News Headlines Today, Breaking Top Stories Live Now. Published 25 November 2019. Retrieved 21 April 2021.)