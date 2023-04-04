Pabanhla Guest House
Address/ physical: 2 Dawson Street, Mutare.
Pabanhla Guest House is in Mutare.
Contacts and Location (Aug 2023)
Telephone: 0731 577608.
The accommodation is in Mutare, just south of Aerodrome Road.
Facility
- Hot tub
- Children Activities (Kid / Family Friendly)
- Laundry service
- Free WiFi is available within the premises.
Activities
Pool, horses, walks… (at the location). Pool. Wildlife. Viewing.