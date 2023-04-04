Dr. Patience Chihomvu

A Zimbabwean researcher, Dr Patience Chihomvu, is the only African selected for AstraZeneca’s Postdoctoral Challenge. She is one of six finalists chosen for a fully funded postdoctoral research position. In 2021 AstraZeneca invested $8 billion in R&D, around 21 percent of the Company’s turnover, in order to continue to discover and develop medicines which transform the lives of patients.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Tertiary: BSc (Hons), National University of Science and Technology, 2003 - 2007.

MTech, Biotechnology, Vaal University of Technology, 2013 - 2015.

PhD, Biotechnology, Vaal University of Technology, 2015 - 2019.

