Patience Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Bulawayo side Mpopoma Sports Academy and the Zimbabwe national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors.

Background and Education

Patience was born on 10 February 2006 to Mr. S. and Mrs. J. Moyo at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. She attended Inkanyezi Primary School and later enrolled at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.

Career

She started having interest in football whilst in Grade 4 at Inkanyezi in 2015 after she used to play kasi (street) football in the neighborhood leading to her breaking into the school team in 2016. Her club football career started in 2022 when she played for Bulawayo Chief Queens known as Amakhosikazi before joining Mpopoma Sports Academy in 2023. She was loaned to Yadah FC Queens and Queen Lozikeyi during the 2023 season. In 2024 she played for her parent club, Mpopoma Sports Academy before she was loaned to Highlanders Royals in the second half of the season where she played in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier League.