Patience Ndlovu
|Personal information
|Full name
|Patience Ndlovu
|Date of birth
|10 February 2006
|Place of birth
|Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo
|Playing position
|Midfielder-cum-forward
|Club information
Current team
|Mpopoma Sports Academy
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Bulawayo Chiefs Queens
|2023
|Yadah FC Queens (Loan)
|2023
|Queen Lozikeyi (Loan)
|2024
|Highlanders Royals (Loan)
|National team
|2023-
|Mighty Warriors
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
Patience Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Bulawayo side Mpopoma Sports Academy and the Zimbabwe national women's football team, the Mighty Warriors.
Background and Education
Patience was born on 10 February 2006 to Mr. S. and Mrs. J. Moyo at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. She attended Inkanyezi Primary School and later enrolled at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.
Career
She started having interest in football whilst in Grade 4 at Inkanyezi in 2015 after she used to play kasi (street) football in the neighborhood leading to her breaking into the school team in 2016. Her club football career started in 2022 when she played for Bulawayo Chief Queens known as Amakhosikazi before joining Mpopoma Sports Academy in 2023. She was loaned to Yadah FC Queens and Queen Lozikeyi during the 2023 season. In 2024 she played for her parent club, Mpopoma Sports Academy before she was loaned to Highlanders Royals in the second half of the season where she played in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier League.
1She played for the national U17 teams and called for the U20 camp but did not make the final squad. She was part of the Mighty Warriors team that participated in the 2023 and 2024 COSAFA Women's Tournaments in South Africa.
Her dream is to play beyond the borders of Zimbabwe and also to continue representing her country in international tournaments and also being a role model to younger players. Her role model are former Mamelodi Sundowns and [[Warriors) attacker Khama Billiat as well as Mighty Warriors forward Emmaculate Msipa.
Trivia
She became the youngest Zimbabwean at 17 years to claim a start at the 2023 COSAFA Women's Tournament in a match the Mighty Warriors lost 2-0 to Mozambique.[1]