Paulinus Sikosana

In 2020, Sikosana appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care led by then acting chair Doubt Ndiweni.

Among other things, Sikosana [3] denied allegations of looting of COVID-19 funds. He said:

Treasury has not allocated any budget for COVID-19 activities to the board. As a result, faced with obligations under the COVID-19 response, the board has to make a formal funding request to the Health and Child Care ministry.